USACE hosts virtual symposium on maritime navigation

Dredging
February 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In recognition of National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, held a virtual symposium yesterday, discussing topics related to “Navigation.”

photo courtesy of USACE

USACE personnel, as well as stakeholders and representatives from local industry, presented topics related to maritime navigation on waterways within the New Orleans District and the United States, discussing subjects such as:

  • Dredging for Navigation,
  • Engineering Responsibility (regarding moveable bridge structures over navigable waterways),
  • Mississippi River Navigation Challenges,
  • River Survey Methods and Applications,
  • Beneficial Use of Dredged Material and Operation, and

  • Maintenance of Navigation Channels within the USACE New Orleans District area of responsibility.

National Engineers Week, an annual, week-long event being held February 22-28 this year, highlights the contributions and innovations engineers have made, USACE concluded.

