CPRA completes Terrebonne HNC Bird Island restoration

February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has completed restoration of the Terrebonne Houma Navigation Canal (HNC) Bird Island.

photo courtesy of CPRA

The Terrebonne HNC restoration project will create a stronger barrier island and ultimately lead to a safer nesting ground for our waterbirds. Pairing coastal restoration with help for Louisiana’s waterbird species is a win-win,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. 

Construction started in June 2024, with a pause during the nesting season from February 2025 to September 2025.

CPRA said that the work was completed in January 2026, and a mixture of native grass seed was planted earlier this month, which once established will help reduce sand loss from wind erosion and provide food for nesting birds. 

After bird nesting season concludes this fall, vegetative plantings will be placed on the island to facilitate quicker regrowth of native plant species desired by nesting birds in spring of next year. 

HNC Bird Island is a part of the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Islands, which are the first line of defense, safeguarding Louisiana’s invaluable inland marshes from the forces of the Gulf of America.

Engineering and design for the project was provided All South Consulting Engineers, LLC. Construction was completed by Weeks Marine, Inc.

