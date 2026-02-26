Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME posts full-year results 2025

DEME posts full-year results 2025

Dredging
February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group released its full-year results 2025 today, achieving a record EBITDA of over 930 million euros, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.4%

photo courtesy of DEME

Group turnover for 2025 was 4.2 billion euros compared to 4.1 billion euros a year ago.

The Offshore Energy segment turnover rose 4% year-over-year, driven by a strong backlog, high fleet utilization, and the successful execution of projects across the US, Taiwan and Europe.

The Dredging & Infra segment maintained turnover in line with the record level achieved in 2024, supported by a broad portfolio of maintenance and capital dredging works worldwide, along with major infrastructure projects in Europe.

The Environmental segment recorded a 19% decline in turnover compared with the prior year, while continuing to advance its long-term projects mainly in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Order book at the end of the year stood at 7.6 billion euros, reflecting the addition of new, follow-on and maintenance contracts across all contracting segments and the integration of Havfram.

By strengthening DEME’s scale and operational capability, our teams have delivered a step-change in profitability, nearly doubling EBITDA between 2022 and 2025, alongside turnover growth from 2.7 billion euros in 2022 to more than 4 billion euros in 2025,” said Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME.

DEME will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026.

Related News