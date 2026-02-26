Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: DEME continues to advance several capital projects in Europe

EXCLUSIVE: DEME continues to advance several capital projects in Europe

Dredging
February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group said today that their Dredging & Infra segment is moving forward with several capital projects in Europe.

photo courtesy of DEME

The Princess Elisabeth Island project concluded the 2025 offshore campaign with eleven caissons in place at their final offshore location. The remaining twelve caissons are being completed, and installation is scheduled for the spring of 2026.

Also in Belgium, all eight massive tunnel elements for the Oosterweel Connection project were successfully immersed beneath the Scheldt River by year-end, completing this key project phase on schedule. Although the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link project encountered a more challenging year in the client–contractor consortium collaboration, execution continued steadily, DEME said.

In France, civil works for the Port-La Nouvelle project continued, including quay walls and jetty construction.

All over Europe, the DEME dredging teams continued maintenance operations under several multi-year contracts and initiated a number of new projects.

In the United Kingdom, dredging and reclamation works at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility were completed.

In France, the La Chatière project in Le Havre was started in the second half of the year with dredging activities beginning in the fourth quarter.

In the Mediterranean, the team made further progress across several ongoing port projects in Italy and Greece, while in Germany, preparatory activities continued for the construction of the offshore terminal at the Port of Cuxhaven, with core installation works scheduled to start in 2026.

