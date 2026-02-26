Spotlight on Pasay 265 Reclamation Project

Back to overview
Infrastructure
February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Pasay 265 Reclamation Project in the Philippines is reshaping the western shoreline of Pasay City in Metro Manila. Spanning 265 hectares across two islands – Island A at 210 hectares and Island B at 55 hectares – the development will expand the city’s footprint and create new land for housing, commerce and future infrastructure.

photo courtesy of pea.gov.ph

With the successful signing of the consultancy agreement, SMEC (a member of SJ Group) has been appointed as Project Management Consultant, with the Coastal Engineering and Management team leading the delivery.

This marks the official commencement of the consultancy’s engagement on Pasay 265 and represents a significant milestone in advancing the next phase of this landmark development, SMEC said. 

The project had already progressed under a previous Design and Build contractor, with initial reclamation works underway.

Following a strategic review, Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) introduced a revised implementation framework to guide the next phase of delivery, appointing SMEC/SJ to provide overall project management leadership. 

The consultancy’s role extends beyond technical oversight. In addition to managing critical reclamation components such as sand filling, soil improvement, shoreline protection, and wave wall construction, the team is also providing design review, contract administration, quantity surveying and QA/QC construction audit,” SMEC said.

“Together, these services form an integrated framework designed to keep the project on track and aligned with the client’s long-term objectives.”

According to Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC), this will be a project that would not only reclaim land but also create a platform for sustainable growth.

