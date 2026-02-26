Study progresses on Burroo Bay dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Shellharbour City Council, NSW, has completed a feasibility study into areas of Lake Illawarra affected by sand build-up and found that a small, localized dredging option at Burroo Bay is the most practical and cost-effective option for further investigation.

photo courtesy of neumanndredging.com.au

The study assessed Burroo Bay, Koona Bay and the entrance to Horsley Creek to understand whether targeted dredging could address sediment build-up, improve access for small boats, support local recreation and assist stormwater flows into the lake.

Council will now proceed with a Review of Environmental Factors (REF) for the Burroo Bay Option.

Shellharbour City Mayor, Chris Homer, said that the study provides clear direction on how Council can improve access to the lake while protecting its environmental values.

Lake Illawarra is central to our community identity. This study helps us understand where small scale dredging could improve boating access and enjoyment of the lake while ensuring we continue to care for its sensitive ecosystemsMayor Homer said.

“Council is committed to making decisions guided by evidence and by what is best for our community. This work will give us the information we need to carefully consider the next steps for these well used parts of the lake.”

Council will also seek approval from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water to expand the current grant to include detailed design work for the Burroo Bay option. If approved, this would allow planning to progress smoothly once the environmental review is complete.

