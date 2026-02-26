Back to overview
Dredging Today

The Netherlands, Egypt sign agreement to protect shores in Nile Delta

Coastal Protection
February 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dr. Hani Sweilem, Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, signed a grant agreement with the Dutch Invest International today to finance a feasibility study for a project aimed at protecting Egyptian shores in the Nile Delta using nature-based solutions.

photo courtesy of Hani Sewilam fb

“I expressed my appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Dutch side for this agreement, noting that the €1.575 million grant will finance pre-feasibility studies for five priority coastal sites and a detailed feasibility study for the most critical protection areas in the Nile Delta,Dr. Hani Sweilem said.

“I emphasized that the study will support the Ministry in developing a clear, forward-looking vision for coastal protection works, building on the outcomes of the Mediterranean Sand Sources study presented during Cairo Water Week 2025, which represents a key step toward environmentally friendly and effective coastal protection measures.”

The Minister also added that this agreement reflects more than 50 years of strong Egypt–Netherlands cooperation in the water sector.

