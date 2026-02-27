Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen delivers Multi Cat 3113 to Leask Marine

Damen delivers Multi Cat 3113 to Leask Marine

Dredging
February 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Multi Cat (MuC) 3113 to Leask Marine. The vessel was named C-Trojan in a handover ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld’s location in the Netherlands.

photo courtesy of Damen

Among other things, Damen has outfitted the MuC 3113 with a DP1 dynamic positioning system, as well as a four-point mooring system, and has amended the layout of the vessel.

Commenting the latest news, Douglas Leask, CEO and Founder of Leask Marine, said: “We turned to Damen for our latest vessel, having had a positive experience with the delivery and operation of our Multi Cat C-Force. We have been very pleased by the flexibility shown by Damen in customizing the design. The result is a vessel that fully meets the requirements of our varied operations.”

The MuC 3113 is designed to support a range of marine sectors worldwide, including dredging, offshore wind and HDD marine works, PLGR clearance, subsea cable landings, wave and tidal energy projects, marine construction and towage operations.

Related News