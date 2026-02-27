Back to overview
DEME maintains strong activity overseas

Coastal Protection
February 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group said today that their Dredging & Infra segment maintained strong activity overseas in 2025.

photo courtesy of DEME Group

In the Middle East, projects in Saudi Arabia and Egypt progressed well, combining capital dredging, land reclamation and dry earthmoving works.

In Africa, the segment continued with maintenance and land reclamation activities in Nigeria, alongside the Grand Lahou coastal protection program in Ivory Coast.

Earlier this month, DEME reached several key engineering milestones in the Grand Lahou project – an important step in safeguarding the vulnerable Lahou‑Kpanda region.

As part of the WACA program, we successfully opened a newly engineered inlet to stabilize water flows, closed the old eroding inlet using our vessel Uilenspiegel, and reclaimed nearly 2 million m³ of sand to reinforce the natural barrier protecting the community,” DEME said.

Also, maintenance and capital dredging projects remained ongoing across several countries along the West African coast, supported by DEME’s cutter suction dredger (CSD) Spartacus since the second half of 2025.

In India, DEME continued maintenance activities at several ports and started the deepening works at the Port of Paradip.

In the Asia-Pacific region, DEME initiated a new phase of capital dredging in the access channel to the Port of Patimban in Indonesia while also undertaking maintenance dredging at key locations such as Port Hedland in Western Australia.

