Wales: Record-breaking investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management

Coastal Erosion
February 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Welsh Government has announced a record-breaking £85m investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management for this year – the highest annual allocation ever delivered in Wales.

photo courtesy of gov.wales

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, confirmed the funding during a recent visit to a scheme at Rover Way in Cardiff, where major construction work is underway to strengthen coastal defenses. 

This latest allocation builds on more than £377m committed to flood risk management during this Senedd term – the highest level of investment in flooding ever delivered in Wales. 

For 2026/27, more than £85m will be made available to Risk Management Authorities across Wales, including almost £43m in capital funding for new schemes to protect communities at risk.

Speaking from the Rover Way site, where a £35.2m coastal defense project is being delivered by Cardiff Council, the Deputy First Minister Irranca-Davies said: “We have delivered record investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management because protecting people, homes and businesses is crucial. It will fund new schemes right across the country, maintain vital infrastructure, and help communities adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change.”

The Rover Way scheme includes large-scale rock revetment, earth embankments, sheet piling and erosion protection along the coastline.  

Once complete, it will reduce the risk of coastal flooding to 2,326 residential and 204 non-residential properties over the next 100 years. The Welsh Government has provided 85% of the construction funding and fully funded development costs. 

The scheme at Rover Way is part of the Coastal Risk Management Programme (CRMP). 

