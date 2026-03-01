Back to overview
Taylor Creek dredging about to begin

Taylor Creek dredging about to begin

Dredging
March 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In partnership with St. Lucie County, Safe Harbor Marina Harbortown in Fort Pierce will be starting the third phase of their marina renovations in the following days.

photo courtesy of stlucieco.gov

The dredging will occur in three distinct phases which will be spaced out over the next six months, removing 7,500 cubic yards of muck from areas adjacent to Taylor Creek.

According to the County, the removal of this material will ultimately reduce sedimentation into Taylor Creek and the Indian River Lagoon, helping improve water quality.

The material will be excavated and transported in sealed dump trucks to the St. Lucie County Taylor Creek Dredge Material Management Area (DMMA) located on Ridgehaven Road in Fort Pierce.

This effort is set to be performed under permits secured from both USACE and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

The waterway along Taylor Creek and the surrounding marinas will remain open during this dredging project, the County concluded.

