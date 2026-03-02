Back to overview
Grab dredger Tjalfe R completes work on rock reef in Denmark

Grab dredger Tjalfe R completes work on rock reef in Denmark

Dredging
March 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed the re-establishment of a rock reef in Køge Bay, Denmark, for the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (Miljøstyrelsen).

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

The company said that this project aimed to restore and enhance Denmark’s marine ecosystems by strengthening vital stone reef habitats.

The works were carried out by the grab dredger Tjalfe R, installing a total of 16,730 tons of rocks across the 10-hectare area in the southern part of the bay.

