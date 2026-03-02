PHOTO OF THE DAY: Finalizing gantries for trailing suction pipe package at Damen

Back to overview
Dredging
March 2, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Dredging is finalizing its work on the gantries for a trailing suction pipe package at their assembly hall.

photo courtesy of Damen

A trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) can be used for maintenance dredging in ports and marinas, to mine and transport sand for the building industry, or to restore beaches.

The dredging equipment packages we deliver will ensure that your dredger is fitted out for efficient dredging,” Damen said.

“Due to the flexibility of the design, the dredge packages all are customized. This ensures every dredge system we deliver is optimized and that the hopper dredge is fit for purpose.”

