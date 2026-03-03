Port of Portimão kicks off maintenance dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
March 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Administração dos Portos de Sines e do Algarve (APS) has kicked off maintenance dredging operations at Port of Portimão to ensure safe cruise vessel operations.

photo courtesy of APS - Administração dos Portos de Sines e do Algarve

The dredging works started on February 28, with the main goal of securing depths of around -8 meters.

According to officials, this dredging program will focus on removing sand and sediment from the port’s access channel and turning area – the space where ships maneuver before docking. 

The project is being overseen by APS, the authority responsible for ports in the region.

Officials said that the upgrade will strengthen day-to-day operations and ensure safer conditions for cruise ships calling at Portimão.

Also, these works are part of the national ‘Portos 5+’ Strategy, which sets out plans to grow the cruise sector by around 30%.

