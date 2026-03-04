Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Keel laying of new Royal IHC Beagle for Dutra Group

BREAKING NEWS: Keel laying of new Royal IHC Beagle for Dutra Group

Dredging
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC marked a major milestone yesterday in their collaboration with The Dutra Group and Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.: the keel laying ceremony of the Adele, a new Beagle® 10.2 Mk2 USA trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

According to the Dutch company, this event was made even more special by its Hawaiian theme, honoring Adele, the vessel’s namesake, and the mother of Bill Dutra (executive chairman of The Dutra Group), who was born and raised in Hawaii.

Bringing all partners together at ESG’s yard, the ceremony marked the official start of construction – and another exciting step in our joint mission to strengthen the U.S. dredging fleet with modern, efficient, and future ready vessels,” Royal IHC said.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The Adele, designed and engineered by Royal IHC, will feature:
🔸 A hopper capacity of 8,000 m³ (10,464 yd3),
🔸 Advanced mission equipment and automation,
🔸 Increased loading and unloading capabilities, and
🔸 A modular design ready for future upgrades.

The vessel will support critical U.S. dredging activities including maintenance and capital deepening, coastal restoration, storm recovery efforts, and beach nourishment.

Related News