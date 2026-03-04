Dutch dredgers stuck in Persian Gulf following attacks on Iran

Back to overview
Dredging
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Almost 100 Dutch ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf because of the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, Dutch ship owners association KVNR has told the Financieele Dagblad.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Dutch News, the vessels are mainly operated by dredging companies such as Van Oord and Boskalis, along with other offshore firms active in the region.

The safety of our colleagues in the region and on board our ships is our top priority and we are in daily contact with them,” a Van Oord spokesman said. “Based on the most recent information, our people are currently safe and we hope the situation does not escalate further.”

Airspace over Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates has been closed, flights have been cancelled and thousands of people have been stranded since the fighting broke out.

The Dutch government said on Monday that it is too dangerous to attempt to evacuate nationals who wish to return home.

