Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Land reclamation completes for Faafu Nilandhoo Airport

Land reclamation completes for Faafu Nilandhoo Airport

Dredging
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A land reclamation work for the development of Faafu Nilandhoo Airport is now complete.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said in the latest project update that the dredging operations, land reclamation and sand bund works have been completed. Also, overall project completion has reached 74%.

The company was awarded the contract for the reclamation and shore protection works for Nilandhoo Airport in March 2024.

Under the project, a total of 1,399,900 cubic meters of sand was pumped for the reclamation, while additional shore protection works included the installation of 1,400 meters of geo bag revetment, along with 1,657 meters and 432 meters of rock boulder revetments.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that the Nilandhoo Airport will be developed as a state-of-the-art facility, capable of handling jet aircrafts once completed.

Related News