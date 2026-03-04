Livingstone Shire Council gets funding for coastal recovery projects

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Livingstone Shire Council will receive more than $821,000 in funding through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) Category D Environmental Recovery Program: Tropical Cyclone Alfred Coastline Rehabilitation Grant, supporting a suite of priority coastal protection and rehabilitation projects across the Shire.

photo courtesy of livingstone.qld.gov.au

The funding, recently announced by the Queensland Government, will enable Council to deliver a coordinated package of shoreline restoration works at several high‑use beaches that experienced significant erosion and environmental impacts following Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The grant supports the following projects:

  • Beryl Hicks Park, Keppel Sands – beach nourishment, revegetation, and erosion protection repairs,
  • Muskers Beach, Zilzie – sand reprofiling, revegetation and beach nourishment,
  • Main Beach Seawall – repair of existing erosion protection structures,
  • Fishermans Beach, Hill Street – beach nourishment and revegetation,
  • Fishermans Beach, Bell Park – major beach nourishment and revegetation works,
  • Project Officer to deliver eligible on‑ground activities.

These projects form a critical part of Council’s ongoing efforts to build long‑term coastal resilience and support recovery in communities affected by the cyclone.

