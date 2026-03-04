Back to overview
Saltchuk subsidiary initiates tender offer for GLDD shares

Dredging
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation said that Saltchuk’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Huron MergeCo., Inc., today stared its tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of GLDD at a price of $17.00 per Share in cash, subject to any required tax withholdings and without interest.

photo courtesy of GLDD

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 10, 2026, by and among Saltchuk, Purchaser, and GLDD, which Saltchuk and GLDD announced on February 11, 2026.

The GLDD Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the Merger Agreement and the Offer are in the best interests of GLDD’s stockholders. The GLDD Board of Directors also recommends that the stockholders of GLDD tender their shares to Purchaser pursuant to the Offer.

The Offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time on March 31, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated. Instructions to tender Shares are being communicated to stockholders through MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the Offer, or the institution or brokerage that holds Shares on the stockholder’s behalf.

Purchaser’s obligation to accept and pay for Shares tendered in the Offer is subject to conditions, including satisfaction of a minimum tender condition and other customary conditions for transactions of this type. After the completion of the Offer and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, Purchaser will merge with and into GLDD, with GLDD continuing as the surviving entity.

