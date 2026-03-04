Second pilot project for innovative WID set to begin at Tuttle Creek Lake

Back to overview
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Kansas Water Office, is about to begin the second demonstration period for the innovative Water Injection Dredging project at Tuttle Creek Lake.

photo courtesy of USACE

The second demonstration period will take place from March 17-27, 2026, providing a real-world assessment of Water Injection Dredging’s effectiveness in sedimentation management within inland reservoirs.

According to USACE, this pioneering project aims to evaluate Water Injection Dredging (WID) as a potential alternative to traditional mechanical dredging. WID uses a controlled injection of water, under pressure, to loosen sediment from the riverbed, allowing it to be carried downstream by the natural current.

This project represents a significant step forward in exploring sustainable dredging techniques to restore water storage capacity and evaluate the associated environmental effects,” said Laura Totten, project manager for the Tuttle Creek Reservoir Water Injection Dredging Demonstration Project at the Kansas City District.

Tuttle Creek Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas River Basin.

Over 40% of the population of Kansas, including the urban areas of Topeka, Kansas City, Manhattan and Lawrence depend on the flood control and water supply benefits of Tuttle Creek Lake and many more utilize the recreational and environmental benefits. 

