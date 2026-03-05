Boskalis posts 2025 annual results

Back to overview
March 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis posted a strong financial performance in 2025: the full-year group revenue, EBITDA and yearend orderbook were all slightly higher than the all-time highs in 2024.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Revenue amounted to EUR 4.5 billion, an increase compared to 2024, with growth contributions from both the Offshore Energy and Towage & Salvage divisions.

Adjusted for (de)consolidation and currency effects, the year-on-year revenue was stable. EBITDA increased to EUR 1.3 billion. There were no exceptional gains or losses in 2025, whilst the 2024 EBITDA was elevated by an exceptional gain of EUR 148 million.

The Operating Result (EBIT adjusted for exceptional items) increased by 13.3% to EUR 886 million, and the net profit amounted to EUR 775 million. The 2024 net profit amounted to EUR 781 million which included an exceptional gain of EUR 143 million.

According to Boskalis, the good performance reflects strong project execution across the two largest divisions – Dredging & Inland Infra and Offshore Energy.

Growth within Towage & Salvage is largely explained by the acquisition of the remaining 50% share of Smit Lamnalco in late 2024. The order book was fractionally higher at EUR 7,0 billion compared to the end of 2024.

