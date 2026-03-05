EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis completes Port of Oxagon expansion project

Back to overview
Dredging
March 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis has completed the expansion of the Port of Oxagon, located on the Red Sea coast, in northwest Saudi Arabia.

photo courtesy of NEOM

Following the contract award in 2023, the latest milestone signals significant progress on Port of NEOM’s next-gen container terminal, set to open in later this year.

Under the project, Boskalis was responsible for the deepening and widening of the main access channel.

In line with Oxagon and NEOM’s sustainable ambitions, there was zero material discharge, with recovery and reuse of materials and structures prioritized to construct earthwork platforms for the development of Oxagon.

Working on this project with local contractors Modern Building Leaders (MBL) and Boskalis, BESIX also delivered more than 4.6 kilometers of quay wall to meet the accelerated development plan of the already operating port.

In just two years, BESIX and its partners designed and constructed seven berths with depths ranging from 10.5 to 18.5 metres.

Also, the project included the development of a 900-metre advanced, automated and sustainable container terminal set to offer 1.5MN TEU capacity, and capable of accommodating the world’s largest container vessels.

