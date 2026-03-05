Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Government moves forward with new works on Espinho coastline

Breakwater Repair
March 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Government of Portugal is moving forward with new works on the Espinho coastline to increase its protection – in a direct response to the impacts of the storms in February.

photo courtesy of portugal.gov.pt

The priority is to ensure clean waters and safety conditions when the beach season starts in a region where beach activities and tourism are decisive for the local economy.

During a visit to the ongoing Silvalde breakwater project on March 2, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Maria Graça Carvalho, announced that intervention works will also be carried out on the Paramos breakwaters and the Silvalde and Rio Maior streams.

The works on the Silvalde breakwater represents EUR 2.4 million investment and should be completed by year end. The work, which began before the bad weather hit, was meanwhile revised and will be complemented with works on Paramos (north and south).

At the same time, the streams of Mocho, Silvalde, and Rio Maior, which suffered recent flooding, will also undergo intervention works. 

