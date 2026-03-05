Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Rohde Nielsen launches pontoon Gefion R

Rohde Nielsen launches pontoon Gefion R

Dredging
March 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A major milestone for Rohde Nielsen took place in Esbjerg, Denmark, on March 2, when the 1,500-ton pontoon Gefion R was successfully lifted from Odin R and launched by a large crane vessel.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

Pontoon for Gefion R has been purpose-built to support a Komatsu PC7000 E-11 (700-ton) hydraulic excavator, creating one of the world’s largest backhoe dredgers for high-capacity dredging and marine infrastructure work.

Built in Singapore in just four months, the pontoon was transported to Denmark as deck cargo on Odin R, their new 18,000-ton rock installation fallpipe vessel which has been partly converted at the same yard.

According to Rohde Nielsen, the successful lift in Esbjerg now enables final outfitting and commissioning of the unit as an Ultra Low Emission Vessel (ULEV), supporting Rohde Nielsen’s expanding activities and commitment to the environment.

Related News