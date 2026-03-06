Dredging work nears end at West Meadow Beach

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
March 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations at West Meadow Beach are expected to wrap up around the middle of March, according to the latest update from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.

photo courtesy of Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

The project was undertaken to maintain safe navigable depths for vessels traveling through the waterway while also addressing long-term erosion along the shoreline.

Sand dredged from the channel has been used to replenish sections of West Meadow Beach that have gradually lost material over time due to natural coastal processes.

Kudos to County Executive Romaine, Commissioner Charlie Bartha and his team over at the Suffolk County Department of Public Works,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor, Dan Panico, said.

“Since taking over, they have worked exceedingly well with our town on dredging issues and have their hands full dealing with aging and, in certain places, failing infrastructure.”

Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich added that some locals have raised questions about the sand that was placed along the northern edge of the shoreline near the Old Field Club.

The official explained that sand along this stretch of coast naturally migrates from north to south. Because of this natural movement, the dredging contractor pumped additional sand toward the northern end of the beach.

