Hall Contracting raises the bar in Ebeye

Coastal Erosion
March 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

In Ebeye, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Hall Contracting is delivering a 1.81km seawall that will help protect the shoreline from rising sea levels, erosion and storm surge.

photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

According to Hall, the project will help safeguard homes, infrastructure and livelihoods while improving long-term climate resilience for the local community.

As one of the world’s smallest and lowest-lying nations, RMI is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and severe weather events,” said Cameron Hall, Hall Contracting CEO & Director.

“Climate projection modelling indicates that the global median sea level could rise between 0.43 meters and 0.84 meters by 2100*, bringing more frequent and intense coastal flooding, severe coastal erosion, and permanent submergence of some areas of the Marshall Islands.

“The new seawall will be constructed on the Ebeye atoll, using approximately 65,000 tons of armor rock to minimize erosion and greatly reduce inundation from storm surges.”

photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

Hall Contracting mobilized to Ebeye in January 2025 to start the coastal protection works – funded by the World Bank and Green Climate Fund.

