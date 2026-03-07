Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Dredger Xin Hai Jing hits the water – China’s first distributed pump TSHD

Dredging
March 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

China launched a 25,000-cubic-meter-class trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) yesterday – the first in the country to adopt a distributed pump system, CGTN reports.

photo courtesy of CGTN

Designed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s 708 Research Institute, the TSHD Xin Hai Jing can dredge to depths of up to 120 meters and has a hopper capacity of approximately 27,580 cubic meters.

This dredger will work without tugboats, featuring a proprietary smart monitoring platform.

According to CGTN, the vessel will be used for the dredging operations in ports and harbors, sand extraction and some other coastal engineering projects.

Delivery is scheduled for the second half of the year.

