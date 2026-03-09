Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MTCC wins Madaveli land reclamation contract

MTCC wins Madaveli land reclamation contract

Land Reclamation
March 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has won a contract for the Gaafu Dhaalu Madaveli land reclamation and shore protection project.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The agreement was signed by Minister of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure, Dr. Abdulla Muththalib, on behalf of the Government, while MTCC Managing Director DCP (Retd.), Ahmed Saudee, signed on behalf of the company.

Member of Parliament for Madaveli constituency, Mohamed Shameez, also attended the ceremony.

According to MTCC, the project will involve reclaiming a total of 19.17 hectares of land in Madaveli, along with the implementation of shore protection measures to safeguard the reclaimed area.

The project has been awarded to MTCC at a cost of $11.3 million and is scheduled to be completed within 400 days.

Related News