Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Eco-dredging in Bulgaria with Watermaster

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Eco-dredging in Bulgaria with Watermaster

Dredging
March 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Никман Канал Сервиз ЕООД (Nikman Kanal Serviz) is using a Watermaster Classic V to remove over 400,000 m³ of industrial sediment from the Provadiyska River area in Bulgaria.

photo courtesy of Watermaster

According to ЕООД, the solids come from nearby soda ash production and have built up over time.

The clean-out helps protect the river and Lake Varna, supports healthier aquatic habitats and keeps the shipping lane clear and safe.

Related News