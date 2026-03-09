Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Devonport dredging begins

Port of Devonport dredging begins

Dredging
March 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts will begin a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport in the following days.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

Under the project, up to 470,000 cubic meters of sediment, including sand, rock, clay and silt which flows down the Mersey River will be removed and relocated to an offshore disposal site. 

TasPorts Group Executive, Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services, Michel de Vos, said that regular dredging and seabed levelling is an essential part of securing Tasmania’s connection with mainland Australia and international markets. 

“Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, which in turn provides a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators to pass through the port,” Mr. de Vos said.  

The campaign, set to last 14 days, will be the first to be carried out under TasPorts’ new 10-year Sea Dumping permit, issued by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). 

Related News