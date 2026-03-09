Back to overview
Van Oord gears up for Frisian IJsselmeer project

Coastal Protection
March 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord will soon begin a series of coastal protection works along the Frisian IJsselmeer coast in the northern Netherlands.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

In close collaboration with the Provincie Fryslân, Van Oord has been involved in the project design from the very start.

Under the project, they will reinforce the coastline with a second breakwater that helps maintain the depth of the navigation channel.

Subsequently, we will deepen the recreational waterway and reuse the resulting sand for nature restoration in a circular manner,” said Van Oord.

According to the Dutch company, this will also strengthen the ‘Warkumerwaard’ Natura 2000 area with a new sand plateau, shell banks, and a protective dam.

