BREAKING NEWS: New Zealand buys new dredging equipment

March 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Access to New Zealand’s smaller ports will be significantly improved by the procurement of a new crane dredging barge, which will ensure vital supplies can be delivered to regional communities cut-off by natural disasters and other major emergencies, the Associate Transport Minister, James Meager said.

photo courtesy of Ōpōtiki District Council

We’ve seen how recent storms and major events like Cyclone Gabrielle significantly impact communities. In many cases the only way to deliver essential supplies is by sea, due to road and rail links being cut off,” Mr. Meager said.

“However, there have been cases of vital goods unable to get into ports, including in Greymouth, Whanganui and Ōpōtiki, as the sites require dredging to ensure enough depth for ships’ access.

“It’s not easy or cost-effective for smaller ports to dredge. The current market is focused on high-volume, long-term projects, and often our smaller ports can’t afford or procure the dredging required to keep them navigable and open for business.

“That’s why we’re co-funding a purpose-built crane dredger hopper barge, specifically designed for low-cost, small-to-medium scale work. This is far more commercially viable and technically suited for smaller sites.

“The new equipment will be available for use nationwide, increasing the resilience of regional communities. It will be able to be deployed at short notice, to restore navigable depths so essential supplies can enter and communities can recover sooner.”

The equipment’s total cost is $12.9 million, with the remainder being co-funded by Northland-based marine construction company Johnson Bros Limited.

According to Meager, it will be operational in late 2027.

