DEME Group: Important milestone achieved at Port‑La Nouvelle project

March 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group has just marked an important milestone at Port‑La Nouvelle project – final jetty works are complete, with the berthing and mooring dolphins in place and ready for safe operations. 

photo courtesy of DEME

The Port of Port-La Nouvelle, in the south of France and the country’s third-largest Mediterranean port, is undergoing a major transformation – enhancing capacity, accommodating larger vessels, and evolving into a regional offshore energy hub.

As part of this transformation, the port will expand from 60 to 210 hectares, while the water depth will increase from 8.60m to 16m, allowing it to accommodate larger vessels.

With a 40-year concession and a strong focus on offshore wind and green hydrogen, the Port of Port-La Nouvelle is set to become a leading green port, driving sustainable port development, DEME concluded.

