Dredging underway for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

Dredging
March 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is underway now for Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore.

photo courtesy of Port of Baltimore

According to Port of Baltimore, the show will take place on June 24–30, involving a spectacular global celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

International tall ships, military vessels, and world-class aviation will fill the skies and waterfront as crews, cadets, aviators, and visitors from around the world gather for an unforgettable maritime and aviation experience, the Port said.

Baltimore and Maryland are part of a five-city national event which also includes the ports of New Orleans, Norfolk, New York and Boston. 

Sail250 Maryland Fleet, Flight, and Festival activities will take place at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Fells Point, North Locust Point, Baltimore Peninsula, and Martin State Airport.

