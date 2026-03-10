EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC to build new Easydredge 2700XL for CVM

Back to overview
Dredging
March 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC and La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes (CVM) have signed a contract for the delivery of an Easydredge 2700XL trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD). 

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

According to Royal IHC, the vessel will be customized to meet CVM’s specific operational needs, including greater autonomy, upgraded bow thruster and propulsion power, expanded accommodation, and advanced automation systems – optimizing performance in challenging riverine conditions. 

This new vessel is essential in maintaining navigability along the Congo River, ensuring that we keep the strategic ports of Boma and Matadi accessible. This step sends a strong signal to the maritime operators involved in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s international trade, who will now have the opportunity to conduct their business in an environment that offers all the necessary advantages,” said Ms. Jeanne Blandine KAWANDA WALWOM, Director General of La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes.

Bert Jan ter Riet, COO of Royal IHC added: “This contract underscores Royal IHC’s commitment to strengthening local dredging capacity within the region. It also fits our strategy for Africa, where we see ports striving for autonomy and a rising interest in dredging.” 

Under the contract, Royal IHC will deliver a comprehensive service package to support CVM throughout the first year of operation – including planned maintenance software, technical support, experienced crewing, and operational training.

The TSHD will be built at IHC’s partner yard Nam Trieu in Vietnam.

