Home Dredging Today USACE hosts public meeting on Mississippi River dredging

USACE hosts public meeting on Mississippi River dredging

Dredging
March 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will be holding a meeting on Mississippi River dredging at the Red Wing Public Library, 225 E Ave., Red Wing, MN, today from 5-7 p.m.

photo courtesy of USACE

The Corps of Engineers said that their staff is looking for information regarding its current dredging operations and future placement requirements for material removed from the river.

Dredging removes accumulated sediment, silt and debris from rivers, lakes, canals and ports, which restores water depth and ensures safe passage for vessels.

The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

In 2025, Corps staff supported the movement of over 5.6 million tons of commodities at Lock and Dam 3, near Welch, Minnesota.

