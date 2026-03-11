Back to overview
VIDEO: Spotlight on Dare County 2026 beach nourishment project

Beach Nourishment
March 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dare County, in partnership with Current TV, has released a new video highlighting the upcoming beach nourishment project scheduled to take place in the unincorporated villages of Buxton and Avon on Hatteras Island in the summer of 2026.

photo courtesy of Dare County

The project, which is part of Dare County’s ongoing efforts to protect the shoreline, designed to widen existing beaches and create a larger protective barrier between the Atlantic Ocean and critical infrastructure on Hatteras Island – specifically N.C. Highway 12.

By addressing areas that have become hotspots for erosion in recent years, the nourishment effort will help reduce the roadway’s vulnerability to storm surge and ocean overwash while also enhancing the recreational beach for residents and visitors.

Throughout the video, Dare County Assistant County Manager/Special Projects and Procurement Manager, Dustin Peele, explains the scope and purpose of the upcoming project:

View on Youtube.

In addition to placing sand along approximately 2.9 miles of shoreline in Buxton and 2.5 miles in Avon, the project will also include repairs to the Buxton terminal groin near the Buxton Beach Access to help stabilize the shoreline and strengthen long-term erosion control efforts.

