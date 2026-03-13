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Destin beach renourishment about to begin

Beach Nourishment
March 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A beach renourishment project will begin the week of March 23 in Destin to restore about 150,600 cubic yards of beach that was lost due to erosion from Hurricane Sally in 2020.

photo courtesy of Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners

Immediately following the storm, Okaloosa County staff met with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff onsite to conduct visual estimates of beach erosion and begin the process of receiving FEMA restoration funds.

The $10 million project is largely funded through federal disaster recovery assistance, with $9 million coming from FEMA and $1 million from Okaloosa County tourism beach restoration reserve funds.

We are thrilled that this project is finally beginning,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman, Trey Goodwin.While we didn’t receive a direct hit from Hurricane Sally, the storm’s impacts were certainly felt in Okaloosa County. This is a great step toward protecting our upland structures and restoring lost sand for the enjoyment of the residents and visitors.

The project encompasses two areas of west Destin beaches, located between the South Bay by the Gulf Condos and the jetty, with a small gap separating the two areas.

Mobilization of equipment for the project will begin the week of March 23, with actual dredging beginning in April.

Work will begin in the eastern section of the project (Reach 2), which includes a stretch of 2,200 feet and will quickly move to the western portion (Reach 1), which includes 4,100 feet of shoreline.

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