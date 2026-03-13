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Iloilo City land reclamation halted after failed negotiations

Land Reclamation
March 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A planned land reclamation project in Iloilo City will no longer move forward after negotiations between the City Government and its private proponent collapsed over unmet requirements.

photo courtesy of Watchdog PH

Lawyer David Garcia, head of the city government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) office, said that they have declared a failure of negotiations with proponent Iloilo Global City Corp. (IGCC), an associate of Cebu-based property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc., a listed firm.

“We had a failure of negotiation with the reclamation. There are requirements that they failed to complete, and even if they attempted to comply, they could not finish before the deadline,” said Garcia.

“Because of that, we declared a failure of negotiation. Now, it is off the table.”

The project aimed to reclaim approximately 662 hectares of land along Iloilo City’s coastline.

According to the Government, the proposed development would have covered coastal areas stretching from Fort San Pedro in the City Proper district to Villa Arevalo and parts of Jaro.

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