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Home Dredging Today Expert panel reappointed to consider fast-track Stella Passage application

Expert panel reappointed to consider fast-track Stella Passage application

Dredging
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Tauranga said that the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has appointed an expert panel to consider its new application under the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act 2025 for the Stella Passage development.

photo courtesy of port-tauranga.co.nz

The panel, which will start its work today, comprises Bronwyn Carruthers KC, Hugh Leersnyder and James Whetu. The panellists are the same as appointed for the Port’s original fast-track application, which had to be withdrawn following an error in the fast-track legislation.

Comments on the application will be invited from tangata whenua parties on March 30, and the panel decision will be due on September 7, the Port said.

The Stella Passage development involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres (in two stages) and the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 metres, by converting existing cargo storage land within the port’s current footprint.

Also, it includes associated reclamation of the land behind the new wharves and dredging.

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