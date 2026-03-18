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Dredging for Guraidhoo Airport development completes

Dredging
March 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said that the dredging works for the Guraidhoo Airport development program are complete.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, efforts are now underway to protect the reclaimed area. Also, construction of rock boulder revetment is currently ongoing.

The Guraidhoo Airport agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Maldives Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure in November 2024, where the State Minister, Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed and MTCC’s Managing Director, DCP (Retired) Ahmed Saudee, put their signatures on behalf of their respective institutions.

The contract includes:

  • 378,350cbm of land reclamation operations,
  • construction of a 979m revetment,
  • 609m geobag revetment.

The value of the project is MVR 106.02 million ($6.8 million).

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