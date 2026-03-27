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Tweed River dredging kicks off

Dredging
March 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Transport for NSW said that annual dredging maintenance work to provide a clearer and safer channel into the Tweed River started today.

photo courtesy of tweedsandbypass.nsw.gov.au

This work is part of the Tweed Sand Bypassing project, a joint government initiative of the New South Wales and Queensland governments. 

According to Transport for NSW, the project aims to establish and maintain a safe, navigable entrance to the Tweed River, and restore and maintain the coastal sand drift to the beaches on the southern Gold Coast of Queensland.

The project’s sand transport system collects sand from the southern side of the Tweed River entrance at Letitia Spit and pumps it under the river to outlets on the northern side.   

Dredging is periodically undertaken to manage sand that is naturally accumulated at the Tweed River entrance. The planned dredging campaign involves removing sand from the entrance by a dredge vessel, and depositing offshore of Snapper Rocks, Duranbah, Bilinga, and Fingal beaches.

Up to 150,000 cubic metres of sand is planned to be dredged during the upcoming campaign.

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