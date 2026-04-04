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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul mobilizes CSD and TSHD for Kangwinan dredging job

BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul mobilizes CSD and TSHD for Kangwinan dredging job

Dredging
April 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Kangwinan dredging project for Rio Tinto in North Queensland is set to begin in the coming weeks, with Jan De Nul mobilizing both a cutter suction dredger (CSD) and trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to carry out the works.

photo courtesy of Maritime Union of Australia

This project is critical to supporting increased export capacity through the existing port facilities at Amrun, Maritime Union of Australia – WA Branch said.

To achieve this, a new berth pocket will be created, allowing larger vessels to safely load at the port.

At the same time, a new dredged departure channel will be established, ensuring fully laden Capesize vessels can depart on most tides, removing current operational constraints and significantly improving efficiency.

Projects like Kangwinan don’t just support production targets, they shape our ports, our coastline, and the future of maritime infrastructure in this country,” Maritime Union of Australia concluded.

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