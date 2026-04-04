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Dredging halted in Trieste after discovery of 17 unexploded World War II bombs

Dredging
April 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging works at the Barcola Marina in Trieste have been suspended after the discovery of 17 unexploded World War II artillery shells, prompting a coordinated safety response.

photo courtesy of InTrieste yt

This was confirmed yesterday by Fabio Scoccimarro, Regional Councilor for Environmental Protection, Energy, and Sustainable Development, as bomb disposal experts from the Third Regiment of the Udine Engineer Corps analyzed, removed, and secured these British-made high-explosive artillery shells, dating back to WWII.

These shells were found during ongoing dredging in the marina to lower the seabed and remove debris that had accumulated over the years.

The dredging work is part of a broader project to maintain and restore waterways, which also includes the Ospo River, as well as the repair of submerged barriers and reefs along the entire Barcola coastline.

This project is funded by the Friuli Venezia Giulia region with €3 million.

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