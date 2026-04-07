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Home Dredging Today Rohde Nielsen names its new TSHD Hermod R

Rohde Nielsen names its new TSHD Hermod R

Dredging
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen said that their new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hermod R has been officially named at the Port of Esbjerg.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

As our newest trailing suction hopper dredger, Hermod R is built for efficient and environmentally responsible operations, with a dredging depth of up to 75 meters and a hopper capacity of 8,000 m³,” Rohde Nielsen said.

“Equipped with advanced pump systems, Dynamic Positioning, and low-emission technology, Hermod R reflects our commitment to precision, efficiency, and sustainability in global dredging operations.”

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

The diesel-electric TSHD already conducted its first assignment in November 2025, supporting a major coastal protection project in Portugal with placing over 3.3 million m³ of sand to rebuild eroded beaches and strengthen local coastlines.

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