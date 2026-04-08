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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul signs Landeyjahöfn 2026-2029 dredging contract

BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul signs Landeyjahöfn 2026-2029 dredging contract

Dredging
April 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (IRCA) has signed an agreement with Jan De Nul for dredging works at Landeyjahöfn for the period 2026–2029.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

The project “Landeyjahöfn Maintenance Dredging 2026–2029” was tendered in late December, with bids opened on 10 February 2026. Four tenders were received, and the outcome was determined based on a combined evaluation of price and technical criteria, IRCA said.

The contract includes regular dredging within the harbor area and its vicinity, with the aim of maintaining sufficient depth and ensuring safe navigation to and from the port. The work is scheduled in three seasonal periods each year, from September to April, with an estimated annual dredging volume ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 cubic meters.

According to IRCA, Jan De Nul has prior experience of conditions at Landeyjahöfn, having carried out dredging works at the port between 2015 and 2018.

The dredging vessel to be used is Sebastiano Caboto, built in 2011. It is 93 metres in length and 19.8 metres in beam. 

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