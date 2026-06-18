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Seabed levelling underway at Port of Burnie

Dredging
June 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

TasPorts is currently undertaking seabed levelling at the Port of Burnie – as part of their ongoing role in maintaining safe navigation and efficient operations across Tasmania’s multi-port system.

photo courtesy of TasPorts

From June 11 through to June 24, they will be redistributing nearly 3,500 cubic meters of sand and sediment build up around Berth 7 and its entrance corridor, the area between berth 4 and Berth 5, and the Northern Basin.

Over time, sediment moves within the Port’s operational areas, creating uneven build-up on the seabed, TasPorts said.

The process of seabed levelling redistributes this material from shallow to deeper areas within the port operational water, giving the seabed a flatter profile which supports the safe and efficient movement of commercial vessels.

The maintenance is being conducted by Polaris Marine using its seabed levelling tug Molly Grace. 

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