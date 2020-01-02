Top Dredging Photos of 2019

Image source: DEME

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular photos that marked the 2019 dredging season.

 

PHOTO: The First Load of Dredged Material from Charleston Post 45 Lower Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has released this beautiful photo of the first load of dredged material from the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project’s Lower Harbor contract.

 

DEME’s Backhoe Dredger Peter the Great Busy on Elbe River

Conducting their operations on the 116 km fairway between Cuxhaven and Hamburg, Peter the Great dredges the harder soil parts like clay and discharges the materials into the split hopper for transportation to a designated location.

 

PHOTO: DEME Dredgers Working in Africa

Building on the company’s previous success in the region, in 2017, DEME was awarded several new contracts in Africa with a total value of approximately EUR 125 million.

 

Maintaining the Mississippi River

The Dredge Goetz crew continues to do what they do best – maintain the Mississippi River for navigation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District said in their latest announcement.

 

PHOTO: Cashman Dredging Crew Busy in Boston

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co., LLC has announced that the dump scow Kurt Schulte departed the dredger Dale Pyatt last week to offload the 2,000th scow of dredged material on the USACE Boston Harbor Improvement Deepening Project.

 

Weipa Dredging Enters Final Stage

NQBP manages the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa – a program that has run for more than 30 years.

 

Two More IHC Beavers Hit the Water in UAE

Following the February launch of their first IHC Beaver ever built in the Middle East, Royal IHC said in its latest announcement that two more dredgers officially hit the water last week in the United Arab Emirates.

 

PHOTO: 2,500 Tonne Cutter Ladder for CSD Spartacus

DEME Group has released this amazing photo of a giant piece of technology that will be installed on their powerful cutter suction dredger (CSD) ‘Spartacus’.
 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

UniSite at Marintec 2019

UniSite Group, a Ningbo based company involved in dredging, land reclamation, offshore projects, marine, mechanical ...

read more →

Van Oord Kicks Off Caldera Work

In order to optimize commercial operations and reduce wait times for vessels arriving at the Port of Caldera, ...

read more →

Pawleys Island Project Progresses

The Pawleys Island Police Department has just released these beautiful photos from the South Carolina’s Pawleys ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

TMS Busy in the Shetland Islands

TMS Ltd crews are currently in the Shetland Islands, a subarctic archipelago in the Northern Isles of Scotland, ...

read more →

Cowlitz Dredging Underway

J.E. McAmis, a Longview based heavy-civil, marine and environmental contractor, has just released the latest photos ...

read more →

CCCC Dredging Acquisition Halted

COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd. has just announced their decision not to proceed with the proposed investment in CCCC ...

read more →

Pawleys Island Work on the Way

There are signs that a beach renourishment project at South Carolina’s Pawleys Island is set to begin soon, ...

read more →

Dinopotes Busy in Red Bay

Foyle and Marine Dredging Ltd has just released these beautiful photos of their backhoe dredger ...

read more →

PHOTO of MCR North Jetty Project

J.E. McAmis has just released a couple of photos from the Mouth of the Columbia River North Jetty (MCR North Jetty) ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

IMS DM-60 Busy in Guatemala

IMS Dredge, Division of Ellicott Dredge Technologies, has just released these beautiful photos of their IMS DM-60 ...

read more →

Rosmorport Figures for 2019

The scope of maintenance dredging performed by FSUE Rosmorport in 2019 will total approximately 10 million cbm, ...

read more →

Rockaway Beachfill Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New York District has just released these amazing photos from the Rockaway ...

read more →

Lecture on Dredging in Sliedrecht

The Historical Association Sliedrecht (Historische Vereniging Sliedrecht) will host a lecture named ‘The ...

read more →

PHOTO: The Mac in Thick Fog

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District’s medium hopper dredger McFarland has been activated ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 31, 2018 – January ...

read more →