Top Dredging Photos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular photos that marked the 2019 dredging season.

PHOTO: The First Load of Dredged Material from Charleston Post 45 Lower Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has released this beautiful photo of the first load of dredged material from the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project’s Lower Harbor contract.

DEME’s Backhoe Dredger Peter the Great Busy on Elbe River

Conducting their operations on the 116 km fairway between Cuxhaven and Hamburg, Peter the Great dredges the harder soil parts like clay and discharges the materials into the split hopper for transportation to a designated location.

PHOTO: DEME Dredgers Working in Africa

Building on the company’s previous success in the region, in 2017, DEME was awarded several new contracts in Africa with a total value of approximately EUR 125 million.

Maintaining the Mississippi River

The Dredge Goetz crew continues to do what they do best – maintain the Mississippi River for navigation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District said in their latest announcement.

PHOTO: Cashman Dredging Crew Busy in Boston

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co., LLC has announced that the dump scow Kurt Schulte departed the dredger Dale Pyatt last week to offload the 2,000th scow of dredged material on the USACE Boston Harbor Improvement Deepening Project.

Weipa Dredging Enters Final Stage

NQBP manages the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa – a program that has run for more than 30 years.

Two More IHC Beavers Hit the Water in UAE

Following the February launch of their first IHC Beaver ever built in the Middle East, Royal IHC said in its latest announcement that two more dredgers officially hit the water last week in the United Arab Emirates.

PHOTO: 2,500 Tonne Cutter Ladder for CSD Spartacus

DEME Group has released this amazing photo of a giant piece of technology that will be installed on their powerful cutter suction dredger (CSD) ‘Spartacus’.

