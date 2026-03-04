Phillippi Creek dredging in full swing

Back to overview
March 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sarasota County Stormwater Director, Ben Quartermaine, has just released an update on Phase 2 of the Phillippi Creek Dredge Project, known as the Maximum Allowable Dredge, saying that Phase 2 will extend dredging upstream of U.S. 41 (~1/4 mile east) to Beneva Road.

photo courtesy of Sarasota County Government

Phase 2 will complement the Phase 1 portion of the dredge project, which is currently under construction, as well as the dredge work being completed by the West Coast Inland Navigation District (WCIND).

Funded through the Resilient SRQ grant program, this phase is intended to restore Phillippi Creek by removing as much sedimentation as possible.

The Phase 2 Maximum Allowable Dredge project includes:

  • A continuous dredge footprint of 50 feet wide by 4 feet deep at mean low water along the creek centerline,
  • Areas outside of the 50’ channel (staying a safe distance from seawalls, docks, bridge embankments, etc.),
  • Two oxbows and areas adjacent to the current dam location (adjacent to the South Gate Community Center).

County staff will continue coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to secure required permits, with a goal of obtaining approval by fall 2026.

This ~$41 million investment (Phase 1 and 2) in Sarasota County’s stormwater infrastructure is set to improve stormwater conveyance and reduce the potential of flooding for over 44,000 homes and miles of evacuation roadways in the Phillippi Creek basin.

