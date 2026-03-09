Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord's dredgers Artemis and Rotterdam sit anchored in Muscat

EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord’s dredgers Artemis and Rotterdam sit anchored in Muscat

Dredging
March 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Rotterdam and the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Artemis, operated by Van Oord, are currently anchored in Muscat, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

As we reported last week, almost 100 Dutch ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf because of the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

According to Dutch News, the vessels are mainly operated by dredging companies such as Van Oord and Boskalis, along with other offshore firms active in the region.

The Koninklijke Vereniging van Nederlandse Reders (KVNR), the Netherlands’ shipowners association, estimates that the affected Dutch ships carry more than 500 crew members in total, including more than 100 Dutch nationals.

There are no reports of damage to Dutch vessels or injuries among crews.

